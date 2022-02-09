How to buy Girl Scout cookies locally

Girl Scout Cookies are available at drive-thru booths according to the following schedule:

February 18

Graham Elementary 9464 W. US Hwy 36 St. Paris, 3-5 p.m.

Cookie Stand, 856 Terry Lane Urbana, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

February 19

Champaign County Administration Building, 1512 S. US Hwy 68 Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mabry Auction Center, 1301 N. Main St. Urbana, 2-4 p.m.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave. Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St. Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Lewisburg Community Center, 60 E. Maple St. North Lewisburg, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 25

Cookie Stand, 856 Terry Lane Urbana, 4-6 p.m.

February 26

Champaign County Administration Building, 1512 S. US Hwy 68 Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mabry Auction Center, 1301 N. Main St. Urbana, noon to 2 p.m.

February 27

Cookie Stand, 856 Terry Lane, Urbana, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 5

Champaign County Administration Building 1512 S. US Hwy 68 Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Lewisburg Community Center, 60 E. Maple St. North Lewisburg, noon to 2 p.m.

March 6

Cookie Stand, 856 Terry Lane Urbana, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 11

Graham Elementary, 9464 W. US Hwy 36 St. Paris, 3-5 p.m

March 12

Champaign County Administration Building, 1512 S. US Hwy 68 Urbana, noon to 4 p.m.

Mabry Auction Center, 1301 N. Main St. Urbana, noon to 2 p.m.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave. Urbana, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St. Mechanicsburg, noon to 2 p.m.

Graham Elementary, 9464 W. US Hwy 36 St. Paris, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 19

Champaign County Administration Building, 1512 S. US Hwy 68 Urbana, noon to 2 p.m.

Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St. Mechanicsburg, noon to 2 p.m.

March 20

Cookie Stand, 856 Terry Lane Urbana, 10 a.m. to noon

The proceeds of each troop’s sale go to provide activities and enrichment to every girl in the troop through fun learning and leadership experiences. From Daisy to Ambassador scouts (grades K-12), each girl has the chance to develop life skills that will serve them throughout their life.

Submitted story

Info from Girl Scouts

Info from Girl Scouts