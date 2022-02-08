For the Love of Everything is a proud 4-H club in Champaign County with approximately 50 members, between Project Members and Cloverbuds.

The most recent meeting for For the Love of Everything 4-H Club was held January 30, 2022. At the meeting, the Project Members talked about some goals that can be achieved as a club, such as: Getting books done, completing farm chores, having the best kept exhibits at the fair, raising $2,000 for the club, making new members feel supported, reducing disqualifications, have 7 state fair qualifiers, being kind to everyone, helping people, and have more confidence.

At this same meeting, the Cloverbuds talked about some goals that they want to achieve this year, such as: More horse riding, take good care of animals, being kind to people, take different animals, learn about their animals and babies, improve on showing horses, learn to decorate cakes, be responsible, care for their families, give to those in need, make new friends, and be helpful. The Cloverbuds also created valentine cards to share with local nursing homes.

At the next meeting, Project Members will finalize officers and committee chairs.

-Written by McKenzie Karg and Elizabeth Shuryan