PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Samantha! Samantha is a very pretty 2-year-old orange tabby that came to the shelter with seven kittens. They have all since been adopted and now she is spayed and ready for a home for herself. Samantha will need a home that can handle a sassy girl, preferably with no other cats. She might be being sassy because she doesn’t want to be around so many other kitties. She’s also treat driven. With some one-on-one time and lots of treats she’d likely be purring up a storm!

Come visit the Catacabana Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Submitted photo

Staff report

