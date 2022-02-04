CT COMM Quarterly Community Involvement includes Barely Used Pets

CT COMM continues to show commitment to the Urbana community each quarter by dedicating time and resources to collect items for local charities. If you love animals, and love the work that our local animal shelter does for our community, this is your opportunity to help CT COMM collect some much-needed shelter items.

Founded in 2011, Barely Used Pets quickly outgrew its original home and built a new one in 2015. Since then, founder, Connie Smith’s dream has continued to get bigger and throughout the years over 1,000 animals (dogs and cats) have gone to their fur-ever homes!

CT COMM is pleased to offer our community members the ability to drop off items which will be donated for Barely Used Pets at our lobby, which is located at 126 Scioto St., in Urbana. As one can imagine, many supplies are needed to care for the furry souls living at Barely Used Pets.

Beginning Wednesday, February 2, 2022, please feel free to stop by and drop off items like bleach, dog food (any brand), cat food (any brand), 55-gallon trash bags, leashes, dog beds, dog treats, paper towels, and/or laundry soap. CT COMM will ensure that all items are delivered to Barely Used Pets with love, at the end of the month.

“CT COMM recognizes it takes individuals and organizations to make a successful and supportive community, and Barely Used Pets is just one of those organizations who provide important services to local families—human ones, and 4-legged ones, in Champaign County,” said CT COMM President and C.E.O., Tim Bolander.

“Over the years, CT COMM employees have shown a lot of compassion for animals, and we are pleased to be able to help Barely Used Pets in any way we can,” said Bolander.

Submitted story

Info from CT COMM

Info from CT COMM