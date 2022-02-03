Legacy Place open houses Feb. 14

Legacy Place Apartments have become symbols of history and community in Champaign County.

After years of planning and partnerships, work on all three locations began in fall of 2020.

With a goal of creating affordable, senior housing, the former Douglas Hotel along with the former North and South Elementary Schools were transformed into beautiful apartments for individuals 55 and older, with six units devoted to those with developmental disabilities.

With Legacy Place South already at full capacity, it is obvious that this opportunity was vital for the seniors in our community.

Rich Ebert, CEP’s new Executive Director, shared his excitement recently, saying, “Seeing lights on at Legacy Place in Urbana’s downtown warms my heart. The transformation of all three buildings has been amazing. The impact of this project on our community will be felt for many years to come. In all three buildings, the apartments are large and comfortable as well as cozy and clean. Residents coming to live in these apartments will be thrilled with the amenities and features along with the unique setting each is in. After touring the buildings, I’ve been most impressed with the attention to detail by the builders and designers. It will be an absolute asset to our greater community for years to come!”

Legacy Place Apartments will be hosting open houses at all three locations on Monday, February 14 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Locations include: Legacy Place North, formerly North Elementary School (located at 626 N. Russell St., Urbana); Legacy Place South, formerly South Elementary School (located at 725 S. Main St., Urbana); Legacy Place Monument Square, formerly Douglas Hotel (located at 27 Monument Square, Urbana).

The community is invited to come tour the facilities, hear about the history, and share their own stories surrounding these historic buildings.

Parking will be limited at each location, and it is encouraged to utilize the shuttles from the Champaign County Community Building (located at 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana) that will be running between the three properties from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For information on tours or leasing, contact legacyplace@herronmgmt.com.

Legacy Place Monument Square was formerly the Douglas Hotel in downtown Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_douglas.jpg Legacy Place Monument Square was formerly the Douglas Hotel in downtown Urbana. Photos submitted on behalf of CEP Legacy Place North was formerly North Elementary School in Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_north.jpg Legacy Place North was formerly North Elementary School in Urbana. Photos submitted on behalf of CEP Legacy Place South was formerly South Elementary School in Urbana. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_south.jpg Legacy Place South was formerly South Elementary School in Urbana. Photos submitted on behalf of CEP

Old schools, hotel part of event

By Staci Wisma Contributing writer

This story was written and submitted on behalf of the Champaign Economic Partnership

This story was written and submitted on behalf of the Champaign Economic Partnership