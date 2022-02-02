Coverlink announces merger

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday, January 28 for Coverlink Insurance located at 121 Miami St. Urbana. With the recent merger, Coverlink will continue serving Kyte Insurance Agency’s clients. Pictured left to right: Brett Baumeister, Sally Kyte, Larry Kyte, Heather Kyte, Sean King, Melodi Wilkins, Jeff Graves, Morgan Edwards, Randy Leopard, Marsha Bumgardner, Nicole Bloemhard, and Sara Neer.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday, January 28 for Coverlink Insurance located at 121 Miami St. Urbana. With the recent merger, Coverlink will continue serving Kyte Insurance Agency’s clients. Pictured left to right: Brett Baumeister, Sally Kyte, Larry Kyte, Heather Kyte, Sean King, Melodi Wilkins, Jeff Graves, Morgan Edwards, Randy Leopard, Marsha Bumgardner, Nicole Bloemhard, and Sara Neer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/02/web1_coverlink_kyte.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday, January 28 for Coverlink Insurance located at 121 Miami St. Urbana. With the recent merger, Coverlink will continue serving Kyte Insurance Agency’s clients. Pictured left to right: Brett Baumeister, Sally Kyte, Larry Kyte, Heather Kyte, Sean King, Melodi Wilkins, Jeff Graves, Morgan Edwards, Randy Leopard, Marsha Bumgardner, Nicole Bloemhard, and Sara Neer. Submitted photo