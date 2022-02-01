Champaign County Library offers new resource to improve computer skills

To help local residents upgrade their computer skills for career opportunities or personal achievement, the Champaign County Library is offering a new resource, Northstar Digital Literacy.

Northstar provides a self-directed assessment and learning tool to help improve skills with computers, software and technology.

The Champaign County Library, at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana, will host an introduction to Northstar Digital Learning February 10, with a choice of two sessions led by Kay Schenkel, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.

At the introduction participants will learn how to get started with Northstar, and can take a survey about which classes they are most interested in.

Northstar gives participants a choice of assessments in 14 digital skill areas, starting with the very basics of computers. Some digital skills have self-directed learning participants can start immediately. And the library will offer hands-on computer classes.

The program comes complete with short lessons and practice exercises to improve skills on a number of common computer topics. The Northstar resource is available 24/7 on the library website, champaigncountylibrary.org/help and library staff are available to help with the resource during regular hours.

Interactive digital literacy test topics include:

-Basic computer skills

-Internet basics

-Using email

-Windows and Mac operating systems

-Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

-Google Docs

-Career search skills

-K-12 distance learning support

-Social media and understanding your digital footprint

Ohio library access to Northstar is funded through a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services ARPA grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

For more information about Northstar and the February 10 introductory sessions, contact Kay Schenkel, kschenkel@champaigncountylibrary.org or 937-653-3811.

