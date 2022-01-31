Cheer team state-bound

The Urbana High School Varsity Competition Cheer team performed at the OASSA Regional competition on January 29, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School. The team qualified for the State competition that will be held on February 27, 2022 at Pickerington North High School. The team consists of (front row): Addisyn Sebastinas, Taylor Prater, Christina Moore, Kaeleigh Bean, Joplin Sloat, Mikala McClung, Arianna Souders; (back row): Assistant Coach Amy Russell, Riley Smith, Kaelyn Jordan, Baley Smith, Kenadi McKee, Amarah Portis, Sydnie Hoffman, Head Coach Jenny Payne.

