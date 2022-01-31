UPD seeking to ID man

Urbana police are seeking this person who is believed to have information regarding a criminal incident that took place in Urbana on Jan. 15 between the hours of 3:30-5 p.m. If you know who this person is, please call the UPD at 653-3409 or the tip line at 652-4357.
