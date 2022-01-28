PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Joan! Joan is a very sweet 2-year-old spayed medium to long-haired tiger. She came in with eight babies and now that they are grown up, she is looking for a home. Joan is a bit on the quiet side so she might be happiest in a quiet home.

Come visit the Catacabana Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

