Shriners install officers

The Champaign County Shrine Club Installation of Officers took place at a recent meeting.

The Shriners of the Year awards were presented for year 2021 (Noble Ty Burroughs) and for 2022 (Noble Steve Runkle).

Antioch Shrine’s 2022 Potentate, Ill. Sir, Gary Strawsburg gave the “oath of office” to the club’s Officers and Board Members. President-elect Rob Butler was absent.

Champaign County Shriners of the Year are (pictured left to right): Noble Ty Burroughs, 2021 Club Shriner of the year; Noble Steve Runkle, 2022 Club Shriner of the Year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_IMG_3777.jpg Champaign County Shriners of the Year are (pictured left to right): Noble Ty Burroughs, 2021 Club Shriner of the year; Noble Steve Runkle, 2022 Club Shriner of the Year. Submitted photos Champaign County Shrine Club Officers and Board Members were recently installed. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_IMG_3770.jpg Champaign County Shrine Club Officers and Board Members were recently installed. Submitted photos Pictured left to right: Noble Paul Jackson, Club 1st Vice President; Noble Steve Runkle, Jr. Past President. President-elect Rob Butler was absent. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_IMG_3765.jpg Pictured left to right: Noble Paul Jackson, Club 1st Vice President; Noble Steve Runkle, Jr. Past President. President-elect Rob Butler was absent. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Steve Moore

Info from Steve Moore