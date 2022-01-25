Continuing Education for Health and Human Services:Substance Use & Abuse – Signs, Safety and Resources

The Area Agency on Aging presents this 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop from 1-4:15 p.m. on Friday, March 4, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by March 1. More information and the registration form is available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing khaus@info4seniors.org.

Our presenters are both Senior Program Coordinators in the Training and Education Division of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board of Montgomery County. Becky Ketron has over 20 years of experience designing and facilitating trainings in human-service fields, and is certified in Trauma-Informed Approach and QPR Gatekeeper. Brittini Long has over 20 years of community engagement experience, and is certified as an instructor in Mental Health First Aid, Generation Rx, QPR Gatekeeper and Social Resilience Model.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, although illicit drug use typically declines after young adulthood, nearly 1 million adults over the age of 65 live with a substance use disorder. The process of aging can lead to both social and physical changes that could increase the vulnerability of an older adult to misuse substances.

Workshop participants will learn the underlying reasons and risk factors for substance use; common substances, signs of substance use and how to help; the special treatment needs of older adults; proper and secure storage of medications, safe disposal of medications and more.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

Info from the Area Agency on Aging