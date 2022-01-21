PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Boo! Boo is a 5-month-old neutered male kitty who is just as loving as can be. You can’t see it in his photo but he has four white feet and is just a very handsome boy. Boo would love to meet you as he would do well in just about any home. You’ll find him in the Scratching Post Room.

Come visit the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

