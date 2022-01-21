The extreme southern position of the mid-January sun is shown peeking through a halo of clouds over this pond surrounded by cattails along the fourth tee of the Urbana Country Club. Frigid temperatures are predicted for the next 7-10 days. The club is marking its centennial in 2022.

Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen