Guard members arrive at SRMC

The Ohio National Guard has arrived at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to information from Mercy Health released on Wednesday morning. Twenty clinical and non-clinical guard members are on-site, helping support Mercy’s health care teams and providers through the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

