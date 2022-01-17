Lucas Thornton shovels his driveway on Monday along U.S. Route 36 west of Mad River after the weekend’s snowfall. Western Ohio was spared the heavy effects from the storm that pummeled the eastern part of the state and other states to the south and east. This was the first significant local snowfall of the season, with Champaign County receiving about 3-4 inches of the white stuff.

