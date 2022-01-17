Soil health class offered Feb. 24

WEST LIBERTY – Soil health has always been an important part of the sustainability of a farm.

Each year we learn more about the conditions in which soils thrive and what BMPs can be implemented to ensure we are improving the soil, rather than degrading it.

Ray Archuleta has spent his career researching and teaching soil health. He is a Certified Professional Soil Scientist who has over 30 years of experience as a soil conservationist, water quality specialist and conservation agronomist with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).

Since retiring, he founded Understanding Ag, LLC and the Soil Health Academy, LLC. Through these organizations, he teaches biomimicry strategies and agroecology principles to improve soil function. He also operates a 150-acre farm with his family in Missouri.

On February 24, Archuleta will discuss soil health and regenerative ag practices at West Liberty-Salem High School. This is possible through the generous support of the Logan County Land Trust by the Lewis and Dorothy Tamplin Trust.

Archuleta’s presentation will focus on soil regeneration and health. He will help farmers understand key principles of regenerative agriculture and how to successfully implement soil improving practices.

The February 24 event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with dinner. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Register at http://go.osu.edu/archuleta. Cost to attend is $20 and includes dinner. Thank you to the West Liberty-Salem FFA for their volunteer hours to make this event possible. CCA credits offered: 1 SW, 0.5 Sustainability.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas represents OSU Extension Champaign County.

