UHS cheer to compete at OSU

The Urbana High School competition cheer team recently competed at the Ohio Athletic Committee (OAC) State Championships, held at Marysville High School. The team competed in the large high school division where they finished in 3rd place. Members of the team are pictured (front row) Kaeleigh Bean, Joplin Sloat, Kaelyn Jordan, Riley Smith; back row: Christina Moore, Sydnie Hoffman, Amarah Portis, Taylor Prater, Ben Smith, Mikala McClung, Kenadi McKee, Arianna Souders. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell. They will continue their competition season on Jan. 23 at the Best In The State competition at Ohio State University.

