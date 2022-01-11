UJH wins OAC State Cheer Championship

Urbana Junior High traveled to Marysville this past weekend for the OAC State Cheerleading Championships.

“It was a great weekend and amazing victory to end our competition season,” said Coach Crystal Long.

Lady Climbers Cheerleading team took 1st place, winning the OAC State Cheer Championships for 2022.

Picture left to right, back row: Miley Shafer, Addi Hegyi, Clohee Jordan, Riane Brewer, Brylee Spriggs, Crystal Long (Coach,) Audrie Williams, Raygen Wilson, Jahan Sloat, Maleah Vactor. Front row: Maddie Long and Mya Laird. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_IMG_3870.jpg Picture left to right, back row: Miley Shafer, Addi Hegyi, Clohee Jordan, Riane Brewer, Brylee Spriggs, Crystal Long (Coach,) Audrie Williams, Raygen Wilson, Jahan Sloat, Maleah Vactor. Front row: Maddie Long and Mya Laird. Submitted photo

