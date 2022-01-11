Auditor launches new website

The Champaign County Auditor’s Office’s new website is complete.

According to Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey, the search is less restrictive. Real estate information can be found by using a number, a name, or even a letter.

“It provides some of the most requested information in a searchable format that is easier to use,” said Bailey.

The property search results will immediately provide photos and maps. From there, a simple scroll will open up owner information, the valuation history, current land and improvement value breakdown, dwelling information, sales history, current tax due, online tax payment options, payment history and special assessments.

The website also has a new tax distribution feature that allows taxpayers to see their tax bill breakdown, showing what levies they are paying and how much they are paying to each. This was created in response to some of the most common questions that the auditor’s office receives.

Also on the front page is an info tab; the myriad of tax forms are there and available for downloading with automatic fill in.

The Tools tab is also located on the front page. This includes data used primarily by Realtors, title examiners and banking institutions.

Even though tax bills have not yet been issued, there is a tab that connects to the Treasurer’s office where real estate taxes can be paid online.

Bailey noted that there has been less foot traffic in the office, but there is still a need and a statutory requirement for the public to access records. The website provides this service. To check out the website, visit auditor.co.champaign.oh.us.

Submitted photo

Offers integrated layers of information

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey

