Aspiring truck drivers eligible for aid

COLUMBUS – Ohio students seeking to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) now have the opportunity to receive financial aid thanks to a new program announced by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

The Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program is meant to promote and encourage job growth for Ohio’s commercial drivers through educational training in programs related to employment opportunities. Funds awarded to eligible institutions through a competitive application process will be disbursed in the form of grants and loans to students who enroll in approved CDL training programs at those institutions. The Student Aid program was originally enacted in the state’s biennial budget bill (HB110,) with additional parameters of the program set forth in SB166, signed by Governor DeWine last month.

“Commercial truck drivers are a vital part of Ohio’s economy, and this program will allow for the growth of this in-demand occupation,” said ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner. “I am grateful for the leadership of Governor DeWine and the General Assembly in addressing this critical need and providing the funding to help Ohio students succeed.”

Students receiving funds to complete a CDL program must commit to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion of the program. A total of $5 million in funding is available through the program over the next two years, and eligible institutions can request a maximum of $200,000 per year to support their CDL programs.

The application period for institutions is open today. Application materials can be found on the ODHE website at https://www.ohiohighered.org/cdl.

