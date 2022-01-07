PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Marion! Marion is a fun little 3-month-old tiger kitten. She spent most of her time in a foster home with a small dog and two bigger cats, and she is very independent. Marion loves to play, purr and sleep – just like a kitten is supposed to do!

Come visit Marion in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS.

