Country Legends set for Sept. 3

WEST LIBERTY – The annual Country Legends Festival is set to return to the 57th annual West Liberty Labor Day Festival on Sept. 3, 2022. Changes to the 2022 festival will include two stages, eight acts and over nine hours of continuous country music.

National acts for CL Fest 22 include Craig Morgan, Terri Clark, Thompson Square and The Bellamy Brothers. On the side stage, Nashville up-and-comers Hasting & Co. and Taylor Austin Dye will perform; along with Champaign County’s “Overdrive Band” and Mercer County’s “Erastus.”

The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends after Craig Morgan’s performance which begins at 9 p.m.

The festival takes place in conjunction with the West Liberty Labor Day festival and is home to the Lions’ Beer Garden and several food vendors.

Early bird tickets for the event are on sale now at www.clfestival.com.

CL Fest 22 marks the 3rd annual show put on by Country Legends Concert Series out of West Liberty.

In 2021, the group hosted Clay Walker, John Michael Montgomery and Confederate Railroad. The 2020 show was headlined by Little Texas.

The Country Legends Festival audience cheers despite rainy conditions on Labor Day at last year’s event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_legends.jpg The Country Legends Festival audience cheers despite rainy conditions on Labor Day at last year’s event. Submitted photo https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/01/web1_countrylegendslogo.jpg Submitted photo

Part of West Liberty Labor Day Festival

Submitted story

Information from Country Legends organizers

