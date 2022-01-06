Woodruff spearheads lamb club

The Woodruff Farm, along with the Champaign County Sheepman’s Association and the Champaign County OSU Extension, will be starting a new lamb 4-H club which will allow kids to show sheep at the 2022 Champaign County Fair with no out-of-pocket expenses.

FFA members are encouraged to take part in the project as well.

This will help youth get involved who might not have a practical space for lambs or livestock at their own home. Housing will be provided, courtesy of The Woodruff Farm on U.S. Route 36 in Urbana. Feed and supplies will be provided by generous sponsors as well.

Any 4-H or FFA member or aspiring members will be welcomed to take this project regardless of past experience.

Woodruff’s will be hiring an intern to help the exhibitors learn to take care of the animals, gain additional skills related to their project and practice good showmanship.

Thanks to generous sponsors throughout the community, this project is free of charge upfront. After the sale of the animal at the 2022 fair, there will be a settlement made regarding project costs.

Todd Woodruff explained the goal behind this project.

“Our intent is to help all 4-H or FFA members who may need a place to keep their animal, learn, have assistance, education and showmanship training,” said Woodruff. “We are going to find their project lamb and fund their project until their projects are sold. The main goal is for the kids to have fun and learn.”

“I wanted to expand positive opportunities for the kids in the county,” said Dan Bline with the Champaign County Sheepman’s Association. “It is a wonderful opportunity for kids to get involved. They will receive great training.”

“Our original idea is to start with lambs but if we get tons of kids, we have talked about expanding in the future,” said 4-H Educator Melinda Ryan.

Lambs will be provided for the exhibitors from local breeders and the Champaign County Sheepman’s Association.

The exhibitor’s responsibilities and goals are listed below:

1) Complete and turn in application and essay by February 20, 2022.

2) Sign agreement along with parent/guardian.

3) Show up to care for animal when scheduled.

4) Communicate with intern at Woodruff Farms.

5) Feed and water animals.

6) Keep animal pens clean.

7) Halter break the animal to lead and learn to show without halter.

8) Meet requirements to show at fair which include attending meetings, clinics, quality assurance, and skillathons.

9) Exhibit animal at the county fair.

10) Sell the animal at the county fair.

11) Make payment for project following sale at the fair.

12) Keep profit from project.

13) Have fun.

Interested youth, 4-H and FFA members are required to fill out an application by February 20 in order to take the project. For applications, questions or to donate feed or supplies for the projects, contact Bline at (937) 206-1673 or dan_bline@frontier.com or Ryan with the OSU Extension office at ryan.1608@osu.edu or (937) 484-1526.

Todd Woodruff (center), Dan Bline (right) with the Champaign County Sheepman's Association, 4-H Youth Development Educator Melinda Ryan and aspiring 4-H member Finn Haller visit the barn where the lambs will be housed.

