CCHS to hold jazz history program

In recognition of Black History Month, on Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m., Marty Reich and Dan Walter will present a program about local jazz history at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Their presentation will begin with a discussion of the library of 8,000 78 rpm jazz records collected by Ken Hulsizer and once housed in Urbana.

On display will be a dual turntable, recently donated by Pat and Patsy Thackery to the museum, that was custom made for Hulsizer about 1936 when he operated a club on Scioto St. The turntable was used again, once the records were moved to 12 1/2 Monument Square, when Hulsizer would entertain jazz musicians, many of whom had played on his rare recordings, a catalogue of which will be on display.

Reich and Walter will also feature photos and information about local jazz musicians such as Harry Stevens as well as various dance bands that played in Champaign County and the surrounding area.

