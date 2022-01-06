Annual calendar benefits local cancer patients

Hot off the press, the 2022 Cancer Association of Champaign County calendars are ready for purchase. This year’s calendar features members of the community who have been affected by cancer.

Their photographs were displayed during the month of September at The Depot and the calendar will present the story along with each photo.

The generous sponsorship from The Happy Druggist, Champaign Dental and Civista Bank have made this year’s calendar possible. The calendars may be purchased in Urbana at The Merchant Shops, The Hair Closet, White’s Auto Group, Lily’s Garden and The Happy Druggist in Mechanicsburg.

Calendars are $10 each with the proceeds going towards assistance for local residents.

The Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) provides for cancer patients residing in Champaign County, including payments for cancer treatments, prescriptions, fuel cards and prosthesis.

Through the immense community support of local fundraisers, independent donations and the United Way, this volunteer organization helps ease the financial burden of local cancer patients. Anyone looking for a way to give back to the community is welcome to get involved.

The CACC has openings on the board and volunteers are always needed for various fundraising events.

For more information, contact (text, phone, email) Brett Evilsizor at 937-408-2296 or bmevilsizor@hotmail.com.

The CACC thanks the community for its continued support of the organization.

