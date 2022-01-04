Historic Millerstown Church now certified as a 501c3 charity

ST. PARIS – The historic Millerstown Church was recently certified as a 501c3 Public Charity by the IRS. The combination of community support, prayer, hard work and dedication has led to this expanded fund-raising tool, greatly enhancing the community’s ability to restore the Millerstown Church landmark to its former glory and purpose.

In 2021, a nonprofit corporation was established to tackle the Millerstown Church restoration. The overall fundraising goal remains $100,000 for restoring Millerstown Church. Improvement efforts include the installation of a new metal roof, bell tower repairs, ceiling and floor repairs, HVAC installation, and electric service. The vision remains the same: restoring Millerstown Church and serving the community spiritually, socially, and aesthetically.

Efforts to restore the church were kicked off in December 2020 when the first public event was held showcasing the lighting of the windows and the ringing of the church bell. The building was rededicated in a ceremony on May 23, 2021. Two oak trees were planted at the church to commemorate the event.

The group is planning to hold periodic events at the church as repairs are underway, providing an opportunity to share progress made and to bring the community together. Watch for information on the Millerstown Church Restoration Project’s Facebook page as restoration efforts continue.

For more information and to make a donation, visit https://www.facebook.com/millerstownchurchohio.

Millerstown Church is located at the intersection of Zimmerman & Millerstown Road in St. Paris, Ohio. The church was built in 1888.

Information from Millerstown Church Restoration Project

