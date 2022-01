On January 16, 2022 at 2 p.m., Urbana police Sgt. Shawn Schmidt will present a program on identifying drugs at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

There will be a PowerPoint slide show with photographs to help people identify different types of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He will also go over the effects drugs could have on someone and common signs of drug usage. He also will bring many items/paraphernalia that have been seized.

Submitted story

Info from CCHS

Info from CCHS