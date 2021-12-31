PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Mitzi! Mitzi is a beautiful 3 1/2 year old Dilute Calico. She has been spayed, is up to date on her shots, and is as nice as can be. Due to a death in the family, Mitzi is ready to find her new best friend and a place to call home again.

Come visit in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Mitzi is a beautiful 3 1/2 year old Dilute Calico. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_Mitzi.jpg Mitzi is a beautiful 3 1/2 year old Dilute Calico. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

Information provided by PAWS.