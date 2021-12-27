PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Halo! Halo is a pretty two-year-old gray tabby who is just as friendly as can be. Halo is already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She gets along really well with the other cats and we believe she would do well in just about any home. Come visit her in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

