Mechanicsburg Public Library January activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All Ages. Bring your sewing machine and work on a project while exchanging ideas and tricks to quilting!

Monday, January 10, 2022 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club meets on the second Monday of every month from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. Each month we will explore a different topic. In January, we will explore Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day!

Wednesdays, January 12, 19, and 26, 2022 from 11 am – 11:45 am: Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Monday, January 17, 2021 All Day: Library is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Mason Jar Snow Globe Ages 18 +. Add this wintery snow globe to your winter décor.

Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Mason Jar Snow Globe Ages 18 +. Add this wintery snow globe to your winter décor.

Friday, January 28, 2022 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chatter @ Simple Comforts All Ages. Join us at Simple Comforts to talk about BOOKS! Either what you are currently reading or a favorite book!

At-Home COVID-19 Tests! The Mechanicsburg Public Library is excited to provide free COVID-19 at-home tests through curbside pickup. To use a test kit, you must have access to the internet and either a smart phone/tablet with a camera or a computer/laptop with a webcam. Anyone can access a free test during operational hours. Patrons may request more than one test (limit of four tests per family). Thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Health and its partnership with Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into the home. Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Beanstack! Register Now! Download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit www.mechanicsburgohlibrary.beanstack.com. Complete your goal!

Curbside Click & Collect Service! A service available through the SEO Libraries app. Curbside Click & Collect is an easy way to pick up items on hold via curbside service. Look for the Click & Collect button on the Holds section of your app. You can begin the process for eligible items and let us know when you arrive at the library all through the app – no phone call required! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Digitized Mechanicsburg High School Yearbooks Mechanicsburg Public Library is happy to announce that select Mechanicsburg High School yearbooks have been digitized and are now available anywhere through a website, at the library on DVDs and USB drives, and to check out on DVDs and USB drives. Visit https://mechanicsburglibrary.wixsite.com/yearbooks to view and search select yearbooks from 1954 to 1987. Portions of 1990-2021 are coming soon!

Friends of the Library. Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at any of our meetings held on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:00 p.m. in the meeting room. For more information, visit our website or call (937) 834-2004.

Homework Help! All Ages! The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be offering HOMEWORK HELP for all ages! This service is FREE! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!

Hoopla Digital Hoopla Digital is a service now available that includes instant access to over 500,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, streaming video (movies & television shows), and streaming music. Mechanicsburg patrons can borrow 10 items per month. Download the Hoopla Digital app for iOS, Android, or Kindle Fire or visit the Hoopla website to make an account with your library card and get started! If you don’t have a library card, you can get a digital card online. Hoopla is also compatible with Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku. Please call or stop by the library if you have questions about Hoopla.

Hotspots Mechanicsburg Public Library is pleased to announce our Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot lending program which will help make information more accessible to community members. The Mobile Hotspot lending collection provides patrons greater access to the Internet away from the library and furthers the Library’s mission to support the informational, educational, economical, cultural, and recreational development of Mechanicsburg. Hotspots may be checked out for two weeks (14 days) by patrons age 18 and older. To request a Hotspot, please call or stop by the library.

Northstar Digital Literacy Training Northstar Digital Literacy Training is now available at Mechanicsburg Public Library! Training options include Basic Computer Skills, Internet Basics, Using Email, Windows, Mac OS, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Docs, Social Media, Information Literacy, Supporting K-12 Distance Learning, Career Search Skills, and Your Digital Footprint. Visit https://www.digitalliteracyassessment.org/launch-from/13401-KZZ2-mechanicsburg-public-library-oh0140 to make an account. Take an assessment to see which digital skills you can improve. Call the library at 937-834-2004 to register for a proctored assessment and earn a certificate you can show potential employers.

Stay tuned – the library will also offer small-group training courses this year.

Wireless Printing! We are pleased to announce that we have installed Princh, a wireless document! Visit our website https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/ or call 937-834-2004 for more information!