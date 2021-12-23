LETTERS TO SANTA CLAUS

The following letters to Santa are from students at Theresa’s Gingerbread House III:

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a doll for Christmas.

Harper D.

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want new games to play.

Amiah

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want new toy cars for Christmas.

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a doll house for Christmas.

Payzlee

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a tool bench for Christmas.

Nicco

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like mega blocks for Christmas.

Tytan

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a big digger for Christmas.

Kole

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a baby doll for Christmas.

Ellie Grace

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a new teddy bear.

Kendyll

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a new car for Christmas.

Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want trains for Christmas.

James

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like my little pony for Christmas.

Lorelei

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a coloring book and Crayons for Christmas.

Koraline

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a kitchen set for Christmas.

Aryana

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a Mickey Mouse and friends for Christmas.

Declan

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like puzzles for Christmas.

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like dress-up clothes for Christmas.

Aurora

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a tractor for Christmas.

Nico

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a swing set for Christmas.

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a kitchen set for Christmas.

Korbin

Dear Santa,

My name is Ariella and for Christmas, I would like a bumbo seat.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eleanor and for Christmas, I would like a rubber toy shoe to chew on.

Dear Santa,

My name is Shawn and for Christmas, I would like a rocking chair to be rocked in.

Dear Santa,

My name is Collon and for Christmas, I would like a cozy blanket to lay on.

Dear Santa,

My name is Samuel and for Christmas, I would like a rattle.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ruby and for Christmas, I would like a crown.

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver and for Christmas, I would like a radio.

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah and for Christmas, I would like a new teether.

Dear Santa,

My name is Dalilah and for Christmas, I would like a toy phone.

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt and for Christmas, I would like a teddy bear.

Dear Santa,

My name is Malakhi and for Christmas please bring me linking chains.

Dear Santa,

My name is Juniper and for Christmas please bring me a bubble machine.

Dear Santa,

My name is Evelyn and for Christmas please bring me a wooden box that shoots balls out.

Dear Santa,

My name is Miranda and for Christmas please bring me ice skates and a kitchen.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kohen and for Christmas please bring me a wooden car and a goose neck truck with round bales.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily and for Christmas please bring me babies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Skyler and for Christmas please bring me magnetic tiles.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxxon and for Christmas please bring me a telescope.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte and for Christmas please bring me a Barbie house.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gianna and for Christmas please bring me Raya dragon.

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter and for Christmas please bring me Star Wars LEGOs.

Dear Santa,

My name is Flint and for Christmas please bring me Paw Patrol toys.

Dear Santa,

My name is Adaline and for Christmas please bring me a reindeer toy that spins around.

Dear Santa,

My name is Roman and for Christmas please bring me a T.V.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lennox and for Christmas please bring me a Barbie truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenley and for Christmas please bring me a bouncy house.

Dear Santa,

My name is Iris and for Christmas please bring me a unicorn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie and for Christmas please bring me big people Barbie grocery store with a little grocery cart.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cade and for Christmas please bring me space LEGOs.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooklyn and for Christmas please bring me an Elsa doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaynon and for Christmas please bring me LEGOs.

Dear Santa,

My name is Novalee and for Christmas please bring me a new bike.

Dear Santa,

My name is Atticus and for Christmas please bring me a big hot wheels track and cars.

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckett and for Christmas please bring me a LEGO Minecraft castle.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lila and for Christmas please bring me a Barbie van.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tatum and for Christmas please bring me slime.

Dear Santa,

My name is Teagan and for Christmas please bring me a pet reindeer.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hendrix and for Christmas please bring me a candy machine.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lincoln and for Christmas please bring me a scooter.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cambria and for Christmas please bring me a makeup set.

______________

The following letters to Santa are from students and two teachers at Theresa’s Gingerbread House I:

Dear Santa,

My name is Skylar Dove and I would love to have blocks for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam Vannoy and I would love to have a firetruck for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Beau Leaver and I would love to have an activity table for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sylas Johnson and I would love to have a stuffed animal for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden Avery and I would love to have a rattle activity ball for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Braelynn Dolan and I would love to have a musical caterpillar for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Larkin Ledford and I would love to have a musical xylophone for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kylian Schelde and I would love to have a spaceship for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia Garver and I would love to have a rattle for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kingstyn Toner and I would love to have a rattle for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emery Boyd and I would like Paw Patrol, puppies and babies in a house.

Dear Santa,

My name Harper Walborn is and I would like Paw Patrol and a baby.

Dear Santa,

My name is Layne Milligan and I would like Blaze and the Monster Machines and a ball.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden Noel and I would like cars and a train.

Dear Santa,

My name is Haven Crabel and I would like a kitchen set and a baby set.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson Stephans and I would like books and a dinosaur.

Dear Santa,

My name is Khamora Skaggs and I would like baby dolls and an airplane.

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam Dolan and I would like trucks and tike toys.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisley Garver and I would like a baby doll and a blanket.

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckham Lee and I would like a basketball and a truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ariella Kelly and I would like a barn set, a drum and a telephone.

Dear Santa,

I am the kids’ teacher and I have had this class for almost 10 years. I pray for more laughter, joy and peace and a million dollars.

Dear Santa,

I am the assistant teacher and for Christmas I would like peace, good health and a million dollars.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayne Taylor and for Christmas I would like a puzzle and a choo-choo train.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey Feasel and for Christmas I would like a yo-yo.

Dear Santa,

My name is Rowan Kammer and for Christmas I would like an elephant.

Dear Santa,

My name is Alaina Webb and for Christmas I would like a Blues Clues doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryland Collins and for Christmas I would like toy trucks and play animals.

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton Ledford and for Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys and animals.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey Smith and for Christmas I would like stuffed animals and baby dolls.

Dear Santa,

My name is Wesley Swan and for Christmas I would like a Spiderman toy and blocks.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cayden Ramsey and for Christmas I would like a bike.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily Graham and for Christmas I would like a puppy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Elijah Hopewell and for Christmas I would like a Christmas tree and a big truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Colton Maurer and for Christmas I would like a Paw Patrol toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Madeline Rice and for Christmas I would like baby dolls and stuffed animals.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava Crowe and for Christmas I would like baby dolls and a play kitchen.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylin Fowler and for Christmas I would like Barbie dolls and play jewelry.

Dear Santa,

My name is Nate Lee. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a tractor, dinosaurs and a new toy truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Giovanni Ramirez. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me the Hulk and Blippi toys.

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey Arthur. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big unicorn, Barbies and a kitty cat.

Dear Santa,

My name is Finn Engle. This year I have been very Nice. For Christmas, please bring me a train set and a bunch of LEGOs.

Dear Santa,

My name is Addisyn Stephans. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big unicorn, JoJo bows and baby dolls.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayson Milligan. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Spiderman toy, new cars and a doggy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayvan Taylor. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a monster truck, dinosaurs and Spiderman.

Dear Santa,

My name is Fenix Nelson. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me candy canes, a Paw Patrol truck and a new baby Grinch.

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella Dove. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Barbies, a pink truck and new baby dolls.

Dear Santa,

My name is Chloe Collins. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me makeup, a baby with a stroller and a phone.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon Allen. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Baby Yoda toys, cars and new dinosaur toys.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jessie Stillges. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me baby dolls, Barbies and a pink car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Octavia Hoberty. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me PJ Mask toys, a new doggy and new baby dolls.

Dear Santa,

My name is Mekhi Clark. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a King Kong toy, dinosaurs and a monster truck toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie Szabo. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a bunny rabbit, a baby doll and makeup.

Dear Santa,

My name is Harley Hetzer. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a big rainbow unicorn, new barbie dolls and bows for my hair.

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly Hoskinson. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Bluey toys, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jameson Homer. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a monster truck, a car with tracks and a Spiderman mask.

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalynn. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: LOL surprise dolls.

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: wrestlers.

Dear Santa,

My name is Willy. This year I have been nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a dirt bike that is red and blue.

Dear Santa,

My name is Connor. This year I have been a little naughty. Some things I would like for Christmas are: Nerf guns and action figures.

Dear Santa,

My name is Derick. This year I have been a little naughty. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a new backpack, a Mario toy, a Paw Patrol toy and a coloring book with Crayons and colored pencils.

Dear Santa,

My name is Stoney. This year I have been nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: stuff for my mommy, Thomas and friends and a unicorn toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Austyn. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: some action figures, a baseball, army men action figures, indominus rex and a Santa person.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson. This year I have been nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a big indominus rex, Scooby Doo stuff, magnet blocks like at school, army men and a Christmas toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ezra. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a snowman, a toy reindeer and a pop it.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jordan. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: candy, books and stuff for my mom.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bexley. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a purple car, a magic wand and an Elsa and Anna doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte. This year I have been nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a pink dinosaur, a stuffed elephant and a Frozen dress.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hailee. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a stuffed reindeer, a purple Barbie car and an Elsa backpack.

Dear Santa,

My name is Keegan. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a Spiderman car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cali. This year I have been very nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a Frozen bike.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaydrien. This year I have been a little naughty. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a blue bike and a robot.

Dear Santa,

My name is Davion. This year I have been nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: a golden toy Corvette and Thanos and Hulk action figures.

Dear Santa,

My name is Calen. This year I have been nice. Some things I would like for Christmas are: dinosaurs and monster trucks.