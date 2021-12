This house on South Main Street in Urbana is one of several along the street on both sides displaying an array of Christmas lights. Santa will be making his trip around the world tonight, leaving presents for all the good boys and girls.

This house on South Main Street in Urbana is one of several along the street on both sides displaying an array of Christmas lights. Santa will be making his trip around the world tonight, leaving presents for all the good boys and girls. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_santa.jpg This house on South Main Street in Urbana is one of several along the street on both sides displaying an array of Christmas lights. Santa will be making his trip around the world tonight, leaving presents for all the good boys and girls. Staff photo