Bailey, Hackett honored by educators

During November the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center (MCESC) honored two leaders in each of its local counties with awards presented at OESCA’s (Ohio ESC Association) Capital Conference Brunch.

Marcia Bailey of Champaign County received the Award for Outstanding Community Leadership. Bailey was recognized by OESCA for her leadership of the Champaign Economic Partnership.

“As its first executive director, she has purposefully led the county through strategic planning which has led to increased business development, business expansion, and the retention of employees in our county-based businesses. She has made a point to partner with all five school districts to ensure their interests were represented in the economic development of the business community,” according to a statement from the MCESC.

State Sen. Robert Hackett, representing Senate District 10 and Madison County, received the Outstanding Legislator Award.

“Senator Hackett has been one of the most forthcoming and accessible legislators in the current General Assembly. He regularly attends the superintendent’s meetings in all of the counties he represents and he is willing to engage in difficult dialogue. He has remained a staunch proponent of Ohio’s public schools even in the face of criticism of his own party. He is an excellent listener and a tireless advocate for his constituents,” according to a statement from the MCESC.

Pictured from left are Randy Lucas, former president of OESCA, Marcia Bailey of the Champaign Economic Partnership and Dr. Daniel Kaffenbarger, superintendent of the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_bailey.jpg Pictured from left are Randy Lucas, former president of OESCA, Marcia Bailey of the Champaign Economic Partnership and Dr. Daniel Kaffenbarger, superintendent of the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center. Submitted photo