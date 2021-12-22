Posted on by

Wanted: Info for Guide to Champaign County


The Daily Citizen is compiling information for the annual Guide to Champaign County and seeks updates to existing listings, as well as new listings and the need to delete out-of-date listings.

Please email information to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Guide categories include county government; village/city government; township officials; U.S./state government; schools; preschool/daycare; utilities; libraries; recreation; farmers markets; senior housing; hospital affiliations; other medical providers; veterinarians; animal shelters and rescues; funeral homes; accommodations; human services; local organizations; and churches.

The Daily Citizen appreciates input for this Guide, which is used by new and long-time residents alike.