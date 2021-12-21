Local 4-H professional recognized nationally

Melinda Ryan, 4-H Extension Educator, Champaign County was recently recognized by the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals at their national conference in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ryan received the National Distinguished Service Award for her contributions to the 4-H youth development profession.

Dr. Kirk Bloir, State 4-H Leader and Assistant Director of Ohio State University Extension said: “Ohio 4-H professionals are incredibly talented and work hard to provide outstanding programs for youth. We are proud their efforts are recognized nationally.”

Ryan grew up in Champaign County taking beef, sheep and swine projects. She was always active in Junior Leadership, Camp Counseling and participated in state and national 4-H events.

She has been the 4-H Educator in Champaign County proudly serving her community for 18 years. She serves on the state-wide Workforce Development Team, Animal Science Team and is Treasurer of the Ohio Extension Professionals. Ryan has taught at several state and national conferences and chaperoned numerous Ohio youth on national trips.

Champaign County has 66 county 4-H clubs with 1,764 youth participants and 208 volunteers.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of OSU Extension, which is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

