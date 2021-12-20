Gloria shines for holidays

Diane Nickell cleans the windows of the newly-renovated lobby of the Gloria Theatre for the theater’s reopening after weeks of renovations. The movie “Sing 2” (rated PG) will be shown this week on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Check the daily Community Calendar for all showings through Jan. 2.
