Identity of person killed in crash determined

ADAMS TWP. – The identity of the person killed in a crash on North State Route 235 on Dec. 8 was determined on Dec. 13.

According to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, a forensic odontologist working for the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was able to positively identify the body of Douglas Gene Strahler, age 69 of Springfield, using X-ray comparison with those from his dental records.

On Dec. 8 at approximately 5:44 p.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a report of a vehicle into a residence at 9984 N. State Route 235.

According to the caller, the vehicle involved crashed into the south side of the house and caught fire, which in turn caused the home to catch fire as well. According to the caller, the driver was still inside the vehicle.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies responded as well as fire/EMS crews from the Rosewood and Riverside/DeGraff Fire Departments.

Upon arrival, the vehicle and residence were heavily engulfed in flames. The residents were able to evacuate the house safely.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle involved, a 2017 Toyota, was travelling northbound on State Route 235 North in the 9900 block when it travelled off the left side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle then struck the residence and caught fire.

Although several attempts were made, the residents were unable to rescue Strahler from the vehicle. He was later declared deceased at the scene.