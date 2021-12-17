Feedback sought on Main Street project

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking feedback and public comments regarding a project on Main Street in Urbana.

According to ODOT, the City of Urbana proposes to resurface Main Street from south of Pearce Place to Washington Avenue. As part of the resurfacing, the city will incorporate safety improvements recommended by a safety study of the corridor.

The project, now in the development stage, is considered a “Roadway Minor Rehab” with an estimated construction cost of $580,000. The beginning of construction has not yet been determined, but the end date is autumn of 2022.

The safety improvements will result in additional on-street parking restrictions on South Main Street, north of Powell Avenue.

The safety improvements will also result in a left turn restriction on South Main Street, south of Lewis B. Moore Drive.

Those interested in giving feedback on the project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or log on to https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/new-comment.

Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy and historic or cultural resources.

Comments should be submitted by Monday, January 31, 2022.