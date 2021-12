This house at 507 N. Main St. in Urbana is a perennial favorite among fans of Christmas lights. Although the recent windy weather has taken a toll on some light displays, many have been restored in time for the holiday season.

This house at 507 N. Main St. in Urbana is a perennial favorite among fans of Christmas lights. Although the recent windy weather has taken a toll on some light displays, many have been restored in time for the holiday season. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_507-n-main.jpg This house at 507 N. Main St. in Urbana is a perennial favorite among fans of Christmas lights. Although the recent windy weather has taken a toll on some light displays, many have been restored in time for the holiday season. Andrew Grimm Photography