Dagger to help lead cattlemen’s association

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) recently held elections for directors in districts 2, 5, 8, 11 and one at-large position. The new board then held a meeting on Dec. 7 to elect the association’s officers for 2022.

Jason Dagger of Champaign County is the newly-elected board member for district 5.

Dagger resides in Cable with his wife, Sandy, and daughters Ava and Amelia.

Born and raised in Champaign County, he attended The Ohio State University and returned to the family farm while working for the Ohio Farm Bureau as an Organization Director in Champaign, Clark and Madison counties. Currently he works for RWE Renewables as a Senior Project Manager. He also serves as a delegate for United Producers, Inc.

The family’s cattle operation consists of approximately 225 Commercial Angus cows and 1,800 acres of row crops. They finish their own calves and supply a majority to a local retail shop and restaurant. The balance are marketed through United Producers, Inc. Dagger, and his brother, Justin, also feed Holstein steers.

According to a mission statement from the OCA, “The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association is a non-profit membership organization that represents the business interests important to farm families that raise cattle. It serves as the voice and issues manager for all of Ohio’s beef cattle business including cattle breeders, producers and feeders. It is the beef industry’s grassroots policy development organization and is an affiliate of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association strives to maintain profitability and growth of Ohio’s beef industry, while providing consumers with safe and wholesome beef.”

Dagger https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_Jason-Dagger-Headshot.jpg Dagger