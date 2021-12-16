Urbana FFA holds Christmas fundraiser

On December 9, 2021, a chapter event night was held at Urbana High School.

The officers and advisors planned a night to help students get more involved in the FFA and hold a fundraiser for Christmas presents for children. There were games, snacks, hot cocoa, and a crafts room where students could create their own ornaments to put on the FFA Christmas tree by using wood burners, paint and/or glitter.

Throughout the night students could buy one raffle ticket for $1 or six raffle tickets for $5 and could choose which jar for any officer their ticket(s) could go to.

At the end of the night, the jars were shaken up and each officer drew a raffle ticket out of their jar. The person who was drawn got to pie that officer in the face with a plate full of whipped cream.

By the end of the night, $121 was raised and that money will go towards sponsoring a family for Christmas.

Pictured: Bailey Smith and Steve Wilhelm pieing FFA President, Kendra Baccus. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_IMG_3762.jpg Pictured: Bailey Smith and Steve Wilhelm pieing FFA President, Kendra Baccus. Submitted photo

By Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Reporter

Info from Mallory Zachrich

