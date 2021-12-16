Ahern earns Fellow status

DAYTON — Champaign County resident J. Kevin Ahern, a medical doctor and hospice medical director based in Dayton, recently earned the designation Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (FAAHPM).

This is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a member. The Academy is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine, nurses, and other healthcare providers.

Dr. Ahern is vice president of medical care and medical director at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. He earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1988.

Ahern has resided in Urbana and Champaign County since 1982.

Following medical school, Ahern completed a family practice residency at Miami Valley Hospital. In addition to his hospice certification, he is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine. He also is certified in Focused Practice in Hospital Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. His past roles include serving in serving as a primary care physician in Urbana and as a hospitalist in Urbana and Springfield.

Before joining Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton in November 2016, he previously served as the medical director at Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, where he led the care teams in Springfield and Urbana and followed hospital-based general inpatient hospice patients at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

“This is a prestigious honor for Dr. Ahern to be designated a Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine,” said Chirag Patel, MD, FAAHPM, chief medical officer at Ohio’s Hospice. “He is well-deserving of this designation. Dr. Ahern has demonstrated a significant commitment to the field of hospice and palliative care, and we celebrate him in his achievement.”

Ahern will receive the designation during the closing plenary session at the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. He will be joined by colleagues working in the field of hospice and palliative care.

About the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, physician assistants, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional, support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit hospice provider. Since 1978, it has served patients and families in the Dayton region in their homes, extended care and assisted living facilities, and the Hospice House location in Dayton. Grief support services are available to the entire community through the Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton serves more than 1,000 patients and families daily, achieving national recognition for innovative services and outstanding care.

Submitted story

Information from Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

Information from Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.