Here is the weekly COVID-19 update as compiled by the Champaign Health District:
Cases in Champaign County and changes since last week:
+134 confirmed
+39 probable
+13 hospitalizations
+4 deaths
+92 presumed recovered
Cumulative data since onset of pandemic for Champaign County:
6,034 cases
264 hospitalizations
91 deaths
Cumulative vaccinations in Champaign County:
43.66% of people in Champaign County have started their vaccine and 40.90% have completed it.
As of 12/13/21 Champaign Health District has administered:
6,167 Moderna 1st dose
5,684 Moderna 2nd dose
1,204 Moderna 3rd dose/booster
2,269 Pfizer 1st dose
2,093 Pfizer 2nd dose
523 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster
349 Johnson & Johnson
18,289 TOTAL