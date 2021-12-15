Here is the weekly COVID-19 update as compiled by the Champaign Health District:

Cases in Champaign County and changes since last week:

+134 confirmed

+39 probable

+13 hospitalizations

+4 deaths

+92 presumed recovered

Cumulative data since onset of pandemic for Champaign County:

6,034 cases

264 hospitalizations

91 deaths

Cumulative vaccinations in Champaign County:

43.66% of people in Champaign County have started their vaccine and 40.90% have completed it.

As of 12/13/21 Champaign Health District has administered:

6,167 Moderna 1st dose

5,684 Moderna 2nd dose

1,204 Moderna 3rd dose/booster

2,269 Pfizer 1st dose

2,093 Pfizer 2nd dose

523 Pfizer 3rd dose/booster

349 Johnson & Johnson

18,289 TOTAL