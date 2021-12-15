Bailey earns Distinguished County Auditor award

Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey is a recipient of the “Distinguished County Auditor” award, presented by the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio (CAAO).

The award recognizes County Auditors who have completed 100 or more hours of continuing education during their term of office. Bailey was recognized from CAAO President Union County Auditor Andrea Weaver during the CAAO Winter Conference in November.

In recognizing this achievement, the CAAO notes, that when you consider the time commitments on County Auditors in general, it is truly an accomplishment for a County Auditor to have over 100 hours of credit.

Section 319.04 of the Ohio Revised Code requires County Auditors to complete at least 24 hours of continuing education during their term of office.

Bailey obtained her training in topics such as Real Property Value, Financial Audits, Budget Commission and Tax Levies, and two mandatory classes in ethics and substance abuse.

Info from Champaign County Auditor’s Office

