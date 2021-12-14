Shriners give hospital $25,000

The Champaign County Shrine Club presented a $25,000 check this month to Antioch Shrine for the new Dayton Hospital – now called Shriners Children’s Ohio.

This is an annual presentation from the Champaign County Shrine Club.

County residents assist in the effort by donating aluminum cans and the annual golf scramble.

Pictured from left are Past Potentate John Bull, Jr., Club President Noble Steve Runkle, Noble Jerry Jamieson (Club Recorder) and Antioch’s Potentate Illustrious Sir Scott Fitzgerald. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_shrine.jpg Pictured from left are Past Potentate John Bull, Jr., Club President Noble Steve Runkle, Noble Jerry Jamieson (Club Recorder) and Antioch’s Potentate Illustrious Sir Scott Fitzgerald. Submitted photo

Annual donation made possible by cans

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Shriners

