M’burg to receive $955,520 for water project

MECHANICSBURG – On Tuesday, December 7, Mechanicsburg was notified that the village was awarded $955,520 of the Ohio Builds Water Infrastructure Grant. This grant will help the village with the replacement of aging water lines.

The village is seeking more financial assistance through an OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) program to implement Phase ll of the water line replacement program. Phase l water line replacement was completed in 2018. Phase ll of the water line replacement program would replace water mains, service connections, fire hydrants and water meters on Walnut, North Main, West Race, and Sandusky Streets. This will serve approximately 140 residences directly and the remainder of the village providing better water flow through the system.

Info from April Huggins-Davis

