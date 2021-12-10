PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Winnie! Winnie is a 7-month-old spayed female Torti. She is a beautiful, sweet kitten who is friendly and would do well in just about any home. Winnie is affectionate and loves attention.

Come meet her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

