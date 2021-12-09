TCN to hold hiring event in 3 locations

XENIA – TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. announces concurrent hiring events to be held on Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Xenia, Troy and West Liberty locations.

TCN is currently hiring for both full- and part-time positions. Available job opportunities include nurses (RN & LPN), counselors, doctors and psychiatrists, case managers, substance use technicians, peer recovery support, support staff, accounting and human resources.

TCN offers many employees benefits, such as paid time off, 4% 401k match, supervision for clinical licensure, tuition reimbursement and sign-on bonuses for select positions.

Managers will be on hand at 452 W. Market St. in Xenia, 1059 N. Market St. in Troy, and 1521 N. Detroit St. in West Liberty to meet with applicants.

Job seekers who attend the events should bring identification and copies of their current resume.

Since 1990, TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. is a comprehensive behavioral health agency dedicated to improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services. TCN provides behavioral health services for adults and youth in Logan, Champaign, Greene, Montgomery and Miami counties.

For more information or to donate to TCN call (937)376-8700 or visit www.tcn.org.