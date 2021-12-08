Sounds of Christmas spirit

The Livingston house on Lafayette in Urbana returns this year with a synchronized Christmas light show and audio feed that can be tuned on the radio dial. Have you seen an outstanding Christmas light display? Email UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com and provide the street address.

